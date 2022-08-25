Jay Bradley Lankford, D.O., Family Medicine, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 800 Highlander Point Drive, Suite 300, Floyds Knobs.
After graduating from Western Kentucky with a degree in biology, he enrolled in Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine where he earned his medical degree.
His services include everything from well visits and disease prevention, to health maintenance and care for urgent conditions.
He is accepting new patients. Call 812-923-2273 to schedule an appointment.
