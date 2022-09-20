Clark Memorial Health announces that Dr. L.G. Palanca has joined Clark General Surgery.
Dr. Palanca received his Doctor of Medicine degree and completed a postgraduate medical internship from the University of San Tomas, Manila Philippines. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.
He has served communities in Indiana since 2002. Before coming to Clark, Dr. Palanca worked as Chief of Surgery at Greene County General Hospital in Linton, Ind. and is now a clinical professor at Marion University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indianapolis.
“I am excited to join the team at Clark General Surgery and to offer my surgical services to the community of southern Indiana,” said Dr. Palanca.
“Dr. Palanca has over two decades of surgical experience that he brings to the Clark General surgery practice. He will allow the practice to expand surgical services for our community,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO.
The general surgeons of Clark General Surgery are experienced in surgeries of the abdomen, digestive tract, breast, colonoscopy, gallbladder, hernia, stomach, intestines, colon, liver, pancreas, thyroid as well as oncological surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries are performed when appropriate.
Dr. Palanca is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-282-0637. For more information about Clark General Surgery, go to general-surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.