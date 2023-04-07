JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has announced that Dr. Paige Hopewell has joined as a dedicated breast imaging radiologist.
She specializes in interpreting images from mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs of the breast. Dr. Hopewell performs minimally invasive biopsies and breast aspirations that help with the diagnosis of breast cancer and other benign conditions of the breast.
Dr. Hopewell attended college in Cambridge, Massachusetts at MIT and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering, then completed a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering.
She moved back to Indiana and completed a combined MD/PhD Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) program where she obtained a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Purdue University and her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hopewell went on to complete her radiology residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine before completing dedicated fellowship training in breast imaging. Dr. Hopewell is board certified by the American Board of Radiology.
“I am excited to join the radiology team at Clark Memorial Health offering breast imaging services to Southern Indiana women,” said Dr. Hopewell.
“We welcome Dr. Hopewell to our expanding group of radiologists,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “Dr. Hopewell will offer a needed service to women in Southern Indiana in breast cancer prevention and early detection.”
Clark Memorial offers the latest technology for detecting breast cancer early at three convenient outpatient imaging locations at the hospital, Sellersburg and our new location opening soon at Jeffersonville Commons. Call 812-283-2405 to schedule a mammogram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.