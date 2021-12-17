NEW ALBANY — On Dec. 16, 2020, Dr. Tom Harris made history. He became the first person in Floyd County to receive a vaccine to guard against COVID-19.
He was the first, but most certainly won’t be the last. More than 90,000 vaccines have been given in Floyd County since Dec. 16 when it was administered to five health care workers during a trial run. The hospital alone, from Dec. 17, 2020 to Dec. 11, 2021, has administered 52,880 vaccines.
“First of all the whole undertaking has been a gargantuan undertaking involving the hospital, the health department, doctors’ offices and pharmacies. The number of vaccines the Baptist system has given out is just phenomenal,” Harris said. “That part is impressive and humbling at the same time.”
While there is plenty to celebrate, there is just as much to be concerned about. Harris said it looks like the country is going through another wave of COVID infections. Baptist Health Floyd Friday morning had 57 COVID-positive inpatients. The cases are being driven mainly by the Delta variant, but the Omicron variant is also starting to sweep across the country.
As an emergency room physician at Baptist Health Floyd, Harris has treated many COVID-positive patients. He said the majority of those coming to the emergency room are unvaccinated, and the average age of the patients is between 20 and 40 years old.
“When I got the shot I thought there would be one more wave and that would be it,” he said. “But we’ve had a total of three waves and maybe a fourth going on right now. Most people thought that would be the end of it once we had enough vaccine to go around.
“The downside is the vaccine hesitancy in the 20-40 year-olds. That is where most of the new cases are coming from.”
He said when patients come into the emergency room with COVID, they “are sick with significant illness.”
“The good news is people who are vaccinated have less severe illness,” he said. “Clearly the vaccine is protective. We are seeing some breakthrough cases but that is to be expected.”
Harris said he knew there would be a need for booster shots since the virus continues to mutate.
“Delta is more infectious and severe and increases the need for a booster shot,” he said.
Harris said he is proud of the way the community came together to organize and administer the vaccine. The health department has been hosting a vaccine clinic at IU Southeast for several months that has been manned by mostly volunteers.
“We have been greatly blessed by a robust hospital response. We have also had outstanding response from our volunteers,” he said. “We are coming up on one year of solid volunteerism that has become a full-time job.”
Harris said his message is the same now as it was a year ago. He encourages everyone to get the vaccine and boosters to keep themselves, and those around them, safe.
“You could potentially vaccinate your way out of it,” he said. “The more we vaccinate the better.”
