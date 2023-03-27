JEFFERSONVILLE — One thing is top of the mind for the leaders of the new Drake's restaurant they opened Monday in Jeffersonville.
It's the well-being of the employees at the store at 1451 Veterans Parkway.
"You know, Drake's is all about family and there's a lot of people that have a lot of things in their lives going on," said Drake's Chief Operating Officer Mark Thornburg. "And we're an escape for their lives. We are very blessed. We love our people, they love us. They love being a part of us and it makes it easy."
The Jeffersonville location is the 20th restaurant Drake's has opened and its third location in Indiana.
About 180 people are employed at the store and managers said it is fully staffed.
A ribbon-cutting from One Southern Indiana was Monday. A large number of Drake's employees joined elected officials, family members and representatives from Norton Children's Hospital for the event.
At the ribbon-cutting Drake's made a donation to the Norton Children's Foundation in honor of a patient who frequents the restaurant.
"It's a blessing, I'm beyond grateful to be in this position," said Managing Partner Zach Rhodes. "The people we've hired along the way have been nothing short of amazing...we have so many hires that have never served before that came out of the gates and truly impressed us, from the first hire to the last hire. We love each other and every one of them.
Drake's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Rhodes said the kitchen will close an hour before the entire establishment does, but they'll make sure people who are there are able to get something to eat.
The location has a large, wraparound outdoor patio with an outdoor fireplace, a large dining room, bar and televisions.
It seats nearly 300 people.
"If (someone) has never been to Drake's, we are very different," Rhodes said. "You can come here at any age, at any time. (We show) music videos on TV...we have a huge patio, this outdoor fireplace, an indoor fireplace, 24 beers on tap, burgers and sushi."
Thornburg said the food is prepared with care for customers.
"Ninety-five percent of our food is made from scratch," he said. "We are very chef driven. When we say fresh over frozen, most of our product is fresh and never frozen."
High-quality food and a healthy work environment are two of the ingredients to Drake's recipe for success.
"I did this interview and an employee came up to me and hugged me and said, 'I'm going to be very emotional, it meant very much for me to have you and your wife here as much you were here this week to show you are different,'" Thornburg said. "'...to show you are different and you do care and I wouldn't want to work anywhere else.'"
Thornburg said it's important to Drake's to show its employees that they're valued and the restaurant has a good reputation with service industry workers.
"It wasn’t hard to get 180 people (hired)," he said.
Another restaurant, Chipotle, will have a grand opening Tuesday. Chipotle will open its first New Albany restaurant at 2137 State Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.