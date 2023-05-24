CLARKSVILLE - A new restaurant is coming to Clarksville as the town works to redevelop its central corridor.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will open in the form Juicy Crab and Logan's Roadhouse space at 970 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
NFL Quarterback Drew Brees is a partner in the business that has locations nationwide, including in Indianapolis and West Lafayette.
The Clarksville location will be the third to open in Indiana.
"As shown by the Town of Clarksville’s recent 3C Master Plan, we are working diligently to revitalize and redevelop Central Clarksville," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. "The addition of Walk-On’s to the Lewis and Clark Parkway corridor is just the latest example of the new and exciting developments coming to the area. We are thrilled to welcome Walk-On’s to Clarksville."
The restaurant concept was named the top sports bar in American by ESPN in 2012 and Brees joined as a partner a few years later. The name comes from two Louisiana State University basketball players who walked on to the team in the late 1990s and cooked up a plan to open a business.
The first Walk-On's opened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2003.
Its menu offers a variety of items including poboys, appetizers, salads, cocktails, deserts, sandwiches and more.
An opening date hasn't been set.
Walk-On's is just one of several new businesses that have come to the town's Lewis and Clark area recently.
Furniture Fair is the newest anchor at Green Tree Mall. The Cincinnati-based furniture store completely gutted the Sears department store at the mall that'd been dormant since 2017 and opened a new show room earlier this month.
“A lot of stuff is happening in Clarksville,” Furniture Fair Marketing Director Craig Daniels told the News and Tribune. “...and this will be our first venture into a mall as well, but we are really excited. It’s great exposure.”
