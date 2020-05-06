NEW ALBANY — The sounds of sirens and the blaring of horns momentarily muffled the talk of tragedy, as the family and friends of Bobby McCoskey waved at motorists and passengers as they signaled their salutes of support for a man who was known for his volunteerism, kindness and good spirit.
McCoskey died April 29 at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His family said he was a resident at a local nursing home when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
A private funeral was held, but there was a desire to do more for a man who was credited with helping to raise thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army over the decades he spent ringing the bell for those in need.
On Tuesday, a New Albany fire truck led a procession on Reno Avenue as dozens of vehicles followed as part of a drive-by service for McCoskey. Drivers honked their horns as they passed by the house of one of McCoskey's family members.
Family and friends lined the sidewalk and held signs honoring McCoskey. Custom bells donning a memorial message for McCoskey were rung, tears were shed, and stories about the former Indiana Special Olympian and Boy Scout were shared.
"He would have loved the celebration of his life," said McCoskey's sister, Debra McCoskey-Reisert.
"He would have been smiling. He would have been the biggest kid out here."
One of his brothers, Tim McCoskey, said Bobby found a way to have fun and enjoy life no matter the circumstance. He talked about some of the hardships Bobby endured and yet remained optimistic and happy.
"He made everybody happy. He never had an enemy," Tim McCoskey said.
He told about a time when Bobby joined him on a trip to a beach. Bobby asked him for some money for food, and Tim McCoskey said he didn't understand because they had plenty to eat.
Bobby then pointed out the homeless people who were living on the beach, and Tim said he wanted to use the money to buy them food.
His mother, Roberta McCoskey, said Bobby loved to travel with family and friends. She said he was such a positive part of her life because he was a good man who cared about others.
"Bobby was the greatest gift from God," she said.
His love for others was evidenced by his passion for volunteering for the Salvation Army.
"He loved doing it, there's no question about that," Roberta McCoskey said.
In honor of Bobby, a Salvation Army van was among the vehicles in the procession Tuesday evening.
Bobby was a bowler in the Indiana Special Olympics and was named a Life Scout by the Boys Scouts of America.
McCoskey-Reisert said her brother cared about others more than himself.
"Even in his own sickness he was worried about me, he was worried about everyone else," she said.
He also refused to let COVID-19 take away his kind spirit, she continued.
"He never complained. He just did what he was supposed to do," McCoskey-Reisert said.
A memorial letter about Bobby was distributed to those at the procession service Tuesday. It included the following passage.
"The loss of Bobby McCoskey is a loss for the world. Bobby loved to travel and meet new people. With a nose for adventure and a kind ear, Bobby had no shortage of friends."
