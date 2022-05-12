JEFFERSONVILLE — A drive-thru baby shower focusing on safety tips for newborns will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Clark Memorial Health upper parking lot.
Is my baby safe? Do you know how and where your newest member of the family should sleep? The ABC’s of sleep are Alone - On their Back – In a Crib. The Clark County Health Department wants everyone to know the ABC’s of Sleep because the lives of our most fragile depend on it.
How do we know that lives are at risk? Clark County was selected by the U.S. Department of Justice to form a Child Fatality Review Committee, a group of multi discipline experts that exam circumstances of childhood fatalities in Clark County. In the previous years, the committee reviewed 52 child deaths, 15 of those deaths related to how and where infants slept. Tragically nine deaths were attributed to infants sleeping in an adult bed, two were sleeping on a couch, and four deaths resulted while sleeping in a bouncy chair or a car seat.
How do we make a difference? Community engagement and education are our best efforts to protect our children from these unintentional and tragic fatalities. CCHD offers FREE monthly Safe Sleep and CPR trainings, register at www.clarkhealth.net. In addition, CCHD offers trainings for all police, fire, and public safety officials who then can recognize an unsafe sleep environment during routine community interactions. These professionals will refer those needing assistance to CCHD for a free in-home consultation, education, and a free crib for those who qualify.
How do I learn the ABC’s of Safe Sleep? Join the Clark County Health Department and the Community Action Team of Southern Indiana for a drive thru baby shower.
Offerings:
• Safe Sleep Training Infant Hands-Only CPR
• Free Pack N Play (to those who qualify) Certified Car Seat Safety Checks
Vendors List:
• 4C of Southern Indiana Anthem
• Building Blocks CareSource
• Choices Life Resource Center Clark County Peds
• Clark County Tobacco & Cessation Clark Memorial Health
• Clarksville Fire Department Count the Kicks Campaign
• Diaper Services Family Health Centers of So. IN
• First Steps Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership
• Head Start Ireland Home Based Services
• Life Spring New Hope Services
• Norton Children’s Medical Group Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness
• Prevent Child Abuse The Diaper Project
