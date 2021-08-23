Due to rapid changes that have occurred and the need to begin booster shots for the immunocompromised the Floyd County Health Department has canceled the vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Floyd County Farmers Market in the Optum Health parking area. Instead a drive-thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IUS, 4201 Grant Line Rd., New Albany.
The Floyd Health Department, located at 1917 Bono Road, New Albany, will be administering the COVID vaccine on Tuesdays from from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Health Department. They will accept walk-in appointments or appointments can be scheduled.
For more information call the Floyd County Health Department at 812-948-4726.
