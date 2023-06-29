HENDRICKS COUNTY — Two people were arrested and booked into Hendricks County Jail on Thursday morning in connection to the death of Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith.
Eddie P. Jones, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri, has been preliminarily charged with murder. According to ISP, Jones was driving the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that struck Smith when he tried to deploy stop sticks to “de-escalate” the vehicle pursuit on Ronald Reagan Parkway on Wednesday.
DeMareon L. Curry, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri was the passenger in the vehicle and was also arrested Thursday. He’s charged with auto theft, a level 5 felony.
A 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was listed as a missing person from Missouri and is to be turned over to authorities from that state, according to ISP. She isn’t facing charges in the incident.
The driver and two passengers were transported to hospitals following the Thursday evening incident for non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith, 33, of Franklin is survived by his wife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.