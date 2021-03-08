SCOTT COUNTY — An early Monday morning crash on Interstate 65 turned deadly when the driver was struck after exiting his car, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Around 2:50 a.m. Monday, 911 calls reported a semi-truck had struck a person in the roadway on I-65 northbound near the 33 mile-marker, just south of the Austin exit.
Austin Police and Indiana State Troopers were the first to arrive on-scene. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Stefan Porch of Matteson, Illinois, deceased after being struck by a northbound semi-truck. Officers then requested an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team to assist in the investigation.
After the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Porch was driving northbound in a silver 2020 Kia Forte with five passengers on board. The car then collided with a second vehicle, possibly the rear of a northbound tractor-trailer or box truck. At this time, it appears the second vehicle did not stop and continued from the scene.
The Forte car came to a stop in the roadway, and Porch exited the car. As Porch left the vehicle, he stepped into the path of a northbound semi-truck. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid striking Porch. The semi was driven by Barbaro Trizan Cuellar, of Louisville, who was uninjured in the crash.
All passengers in the car were taken by ambulance to Scott Memorial hospital for any possible injuries from the initial crash. No significant injuries were reported.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the second vehicle is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post.
The family of the deceased has been notified.
Indiana State Police Troopers were assisted by the Austin Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and Scottsburg and Austin Fire Departments.
