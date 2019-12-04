SELLERSBURG — One man was injured after a crash on Interstate 65 Wednesday near Sellersburg that halted traffic through that spot for more than two hours.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the northbound lanes had already been limited to one before the crash, due to ongoing construction on the roadway. A semi truck was stopped for the construction when the driver of a van failed to slow and collided with the rear of the truck, Huls said.
The driver was alert and conscious and described as being in stable condition at the time emergency responders arrived, Huls said. The road reopened back up to one lane only just before 3 p.m. Construction was expected to continue through Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.