Traffic clogged Sellersburg roads after a crash on I-65 Wednesday afternoon closed the one northbound lane that had been open during construction. Pictured: semi trucks line County Road 311 waiting to turn onto US 31 in Sellersburg Wednesday afternoon. 

 STAFF PHOTO By APRILE RICKERT

SELLERSBURG — One man was injured after a crash on Interstate 65 Wednesday near Sellersburg that halted traffic through that spot for more than two hours.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the northbound lanes had already been limited to one before the crash, due to ongoing construction on the roadway. A semi truck was stopped for the construction when the driver of a van failed to slow and collided with the rear of the truck, Huls said.

The driver was alert and conscious and described as being in stable condition at the time emergency responders arrived, Huls said. The road reopened back up to one lane only just before 3 p.m. Construction was expected to continue through Thursday.

