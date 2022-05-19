NEW ALBANY — At this point it doesn't look like there will be an economic recession in 2022, but the jury's out for next year.
That was the forecast from the 2022 Mid-Year Economic Update at Indiana University Southeast.
Uric Dufrene, IUS Sanders Chair of Business, spoke on campus Thursday about factors that could lead to a post-pandemic recession and compared how things are now to how they were leading up to the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.
"(Recessions occur) when you see big spikes in unemployment and big drops in consumer spending," Dufrene said. "We aren't seeing that right now."
Currently, consumer spending is at a high, which Dufrene said is partially caused by COVID economic stimulus money.
That money is leading to a large demand of goods that some companies can't get to people in time, causing the nationwide supply chain issues.
"If you have a tractor-trailer truck that can only fit 100 boxes, but you have an order for 900 boxes, that means 800 boxes have to be left behind," he said.
The current level of spending cannot be sustained, unless there is a tremendous increase in incomes, he said.
As for employment, during the Great Recession there was a decline in job openings. Currently, Dufrene said there's a record high of job openings nationwide, with around 11 million.
"If you want a job, a job is available," he said, adding that wasn't the case ahead of and during the recession.
The Great Resignation is leading to some of these openings and Dufrene said employers need to be receptive to the changes in the workplace, like allowing people to work remotely.
"(In the) Louisville Metro, labor participation is looking better, you see an upward slope in employment," he said. "Labor force was relatively flat last year, we've been seeing some upward trends. Initial data is looking favorable."
Dufrene also touched on inflation, as gas hits $4.59 per gallon in some parts of Southern Indiana.
"We saw some higher prices after the recession and there wasn't a big change in consumer spending," he said. "You have a drop in consumer spending in a recession and also high gas prices."
At some point he said high gas prices and inflation will eat into people's household budgets.
The largest concern for an upcoming recession lies in wealth destruction and higher prices. Dufrene said the scales are in that favor.
"(Another option) is inflation cools down and I think there's possibility for that," Dufrene said. "And having the markets respond favorably."
