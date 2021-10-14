SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Duke Energy Foundation announced $190,000 in grants for Indiana environmental initiatives on Thursday, and two local entities will receive a portion of the funds.
Clarksville will garner $10,000 toward expanding its tree canopy. The grant will assist the town in purchasing planting and maintaining about 50 trees along Clarksville's Discovery Trail and Gateway Park.
Additionally, River Heritage Conservancy will receive $10,000 for its Origin Park Blueway Garden. The garden is intended to enhance the activation of the Silver Creek Blueway and support local wildlife.
"Duke Energy is committed to responsible environment stewardship and enhancing opportunities for outdoor recreation in the communities we serve," Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar said.
"That’s why we’re proud to partner with a number of local organizations that are doing meaningful work in our communities to promote environmental education and to preserve and restore Indiana’s land, water and habitats.”
