NEW ALBANY — A donation from the Duke Energy Foundation will allow the Floyd County Library's main branch in New Albany to offer more STEM resources in its children's and teen's departments.
The library completed its Winter Reading Challenge with 660 readers and more than 305,000 minutes read as of Friday afternoon, doubling its goal of 150,000 minutes. Duke Energy announced in December that it would donate $10,000 if the library reached its goal over the two-month period, and the funding will allow the library to add STEM labs in both departments, which will will include a makerspace and interactive activities.
Library Director Melissa Merida said she was "blown away" to see that the library doubled its reading goal, and the total was more than it has ever reached with its Winter Reading Program. Readers actually reached the 150,000 minutes goal about two weeks ago.
Participants who read at least three hours earned a pair of gloves, as well as another pair to donate to schools in need — most people gave away both pairs, she said, and the library will give more than 600 pairs of gloves to schools in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation.
Merida hopes to have at least part of the STEM labs in place by the end of March. The library plans to add 3-D printers for kids, including a 3-D printer that teens can put together to learn about how they work. The children's section will also feature hands-on activities such as building blocks.
"It's a very unique piece, because it can be put together, taken apart and then put back together," she said. "They learn not only what a 3-D printer does, but they learn the coding and back end of it."
She looks forward to providing more interactive activities for kids at the library, and she wants people to enjoy "the experience of coming to the library versus just a passive action of coming, getting a book and leaving."
"They can come in, and they can not only get books, but they can engage in learning and the act of learning and the act of being together as a family and experiencing a learning process," she said.
Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy, said the Winter Reading Program and donation from Duke Energy is a "win-win" for the community, and she hopes that increased STEM opportunities for youth will help build the "talent pipeline" in the community.
"It's exciting, because it was fun for the kids and the adults who read," she said. "They're the ones who earned it, and thanks to their minutes, they earned the $10,000 that Duke Energy is giving them to build a STEM lab here in the youth area, and for me, it's exciting to see. Duke Energy gives back to the community. Kids are improving their literacy skills, and now they have a chance to get a STEM lab in here to work on their science and their math to help them become future scientists and engineers."
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel said he was excited to see the community's involvement with the library and the Winter Reading Program.
"The more that we emphasize early-childhood reading in our community, the more places we will go in our community," he said. "Because of their diligence, who knows where we'll go from the STEM lab and what that's going to bring."
