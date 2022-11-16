The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $34,000 in grants to seven Indiana organizations and initiatives focused on supporting Hoosier military veterans and active-duty service members. The grants support a wide range of veteran-serving organizations across the state, including those working to provide civilian career pathways, transitional housing and health care services for those who’ve served in America’s armed forces.
“Duke Energy is, and always has been, a company focused on giving back to the communities we serve,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “On the heels of Veterans Day, we’re proud to extend our support to organizations across Indiana that are delivering care and services to those who’ve answered the call to serve.”
Liberty Place, 2633 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, is one organization receiving funding through the Duke Energy Foundation. The New Albany-based nonprofit will use the funds to support southern Indiana veterans facing or experiencing homelessness by offering them a safe place to live while they get back on their feet. Residents at the center are offered a secure room of their own, along with meals, toiletries and around-the-clock support staff.
“We’re committed to doing all we can to pay it forward to those who’ve served our country,” said Kelley Troutman, executive director of Liberty Place. “It can be difficult for veterans to reintegrate into society when they come home from serving. Having the stability of a place to live allows them to regain their footing and make plans for the next chapter of their lives.”
