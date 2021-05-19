SOUTHERN INDIANA — After more than 60 years of service, the Gallagher power plant is retiring June 1, but Duke Energy’s role as the area’s primary power supplier and a civic leader continues.
The Duke Energy Foundation on Wednesday announced it is awarding $100,000 in grants to Southern Indiana nonprofits dedicated to economic growth, food relief for those in need, mental health support and community beautification.
“In an area with centuries of history, we are proud to power Southern Indiana’s homes, businesses and assembly lines,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “Gallagher Station has been part of this region’s story for decades, and, as the primary power supplier for the area, we’ll continue our tradition of civic involvement for years to come, including charitable giving, volunteerism and economic development support. This is a vibrant, growing area that we are proud to serve.”
Through Duke Energy’s shareholder-funded foundation, the company has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants in the five-county region near the plant since 2016.
Pinegar announced the grants during a presentation at One Southern Indiana, the region’s chamber of commerce and local economic development organization.
”We are fortunate the good people at Duke Energy and its Foundation continue to support our communities,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and chief executive officer of One Southern Indiana. “Building partnerships for regional economic growth, along with its support of non-profit service organizations, prove Duke’s commitment to the people and causes that make up this great region.”
The grants announced today include:
Economic Growth
• OSI Foundation — $30,000 for regional economic development
Food Relief
• Hope Southern Indiana — $10,000 for its food pantry serving Floyd County
• The Center for Lay Ministries — $10,000 for its food pantry serving Clark county
• LifeSpan Resources — $10,000 for COVID-relief meals delivered to isolated and homebound residents, including seniors
Mental Health and Addiction
• LifeSpring Health Systems — $15,000 to support treatment for clients with substance abuse disorders
• Personal Counseling Services Inc. — $15,000 for outpatient mental health services
Beautification
• Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana — $10,000 for a digital public art project in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties
