The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $175,000 in micro-grants to support 47 local emergency management agencies across the company’s Indiana service territory.
The funding is designed to help public safety agencies increase their resiliency to severe weather events and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Each organization will receive up to $10,000 in funding.
“At Duke Energy, we put safety first in everything we do — and we’re committed to helping our local emergency management agencies prepare to respond in any type of emergency situation,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana.
“We know that successful emergency preparedness and recovery begins and ends at the local level. We appreciate our collaborative relationships with these key organizations in the communities we serve, particularly when storms bring power lines down or an emergency occurs.”
The grants will help fund search-and-rescue K-9s, the installation of tornado sirens, search and rescue programs for “at-risk” individuals, volunteer training, and various emergency preparedness and response programs.
During major emergencies and natural disasters, local emergency management agencies play a critical role in providing information, resources and support that Duke Energy relies on to speed power restoration for its customers.
“Hamilton County has a long history of working in partnership with Duke Energy before, during and after major storm events,” said Shane Booker, executive director of Hamilton County Emergency Management. “This grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help support our team as we continue to evolve and adapt our level of emergency preparedness to better serve our community and our employees.”
Grants of $2,500 each were awarded to emergency management agencies in the following local counties:
• Clark County
• Crawford County
• Floyd County
• Jefferson County
• Harrison County
• Washington County
• Scott County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.