NEW ALBANY – The Duke Energy Foundation has teamed with Hope Southern Indiana to take toys, food and clothes to families that need it for the holiday season.
Duke Energy foundation focuses on strengthening and uplifting communities throughout Indiana with grant funding. Grants can go up to $20,000 and can be used for workforce training, environmental projects and more.
Hope Southern Indiana is a faith-based ministry that began in 1964. It works to empower and support individuals and families toward stability.
The foundation donated a $5,000 grant to Hope Southern Indiana to support its Spirit of the Season program. This program gives food and toy baskets to families in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“In addition to the financial support, we have our team of Duke Energy employees here,” said Lisa Huber, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager. “We are helping them with whatever they need to get ready for the Spirit of the Season.”
This year they will be giving out toys to around 600 children and giving food to about 900 people.
The team was split into two groups, one to take care of the food baskets and the other to take care of the clothes and toy baskets. These baskets will be delivered to families that need it for them to have a meal and toys for Christmas.
“We’re putting some food baskets together to make sure that everybody has great holiday,” Huber said. “Duke Energy wants to help the community and make the holidays brighter for people. We’re just happy to help.”
The food baskets will have cans of pumpkin, frosting, cranberry sauce, corn, muffin mix, stuffing and mashed potatoes. They will also be provided meat for the meal or a gift card in place of the meat so families will be able to get it.
Toy baskets will have items including Barbie Dolls, board games, clothes and smaller toys for the stockings. There will be items in these baskets for babies, kids and teenagers.
“We’re just seeing a variety of items and it’s making us feel good,” Huber said. “We know that when the kids open these gifts on the holidays, hopefully it puts a smile on their face.”
