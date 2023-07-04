SELLERSBURG – Dozens of local kids get to experience the great outdoors at Sellersburg’s Camp Honor Bright this summer thanks to scholarships from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The camp allows kids to get their hands dirty and spend time with each other instead of behind a screen.
“The YMCA has owned it for the past 50 years and it is an all outdoor camp on 17 acres of land,” saidYouth Program Director at the Clark County Family YMCA Madeline Lamb. We do a lot of outdoor education, outdoor cooking classes, we do a lot of identifying plants and animals and bugs, we do archery, it’s an overnight camp vibe without the overnight camp vibe.”
A $3,000 grant from Duke was given to the YMCA of Greater Louisville specifically for lower income children in Clark and Floyd counties to enjoy camp this summer.
A total of 33 youth were sponsored to attend Camp Honor Bright for one week with a 50% needs-based scholarship.
“We want to give all kids an opportunity to explore their interests, connect with nature and develop lifelong skills,” said Lisa Huber with Duke Energy. “Enrichment experiences at camp provide students with memorable experiences and help them become more confident.”
The camp is specifically for kids ages 6 to 12-years-old, and Lamb said the scholarships allow kids to experience something they typically wouldn’t.
“It really helps kids who wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to camp to have that camp experience,” Lamb said. “We have had a lot of kids this summer who’ve never been too camp, so I think it helps with kids letting kids truly be kids and not sit inside on their electronics. It helps families to know while they’re working they’re in a safe place.”
She said attending camp can have long-lasting positive impacts on kids.
“We have one camper who was with us last summer and at the beginning of the summer this kid was not into doing the chants, not wanting to participate or do anything,” Lamb said. “And as the summer went on we started to break him out of his shell…this summer he’s the one leading the camp…and being a really awesome camper.”
Kids from all different backgrounds attend camp, too.
“I think it’s important for kids to interact with other kids face-to-face and not behind a screen,” Lamb said. “As useful as technology is, at their young age their brains are still developing. And it helps them to be able to learn those social skills and be around kids from other backgrounds. It helps them learn empathy.”
Camp Honor Bright also offers counselor in training programs for older kids and former campers often send their kids to camp.
“A lot of families, because we’ve been open for so long, they were campers and now they’re brining their kids to this camp,” said YMCA Director of Marketing and Communications Blair Downs. “There’s sort of a legacy of longevity for our campers. Even the director now attended camp.”
