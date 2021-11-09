NEW ALBANY — With the help of a $10,000 grant and volunteers from Duke Energy, Hope Southern Indiana was able to prepare Thanksgiving meal baskets for low-income families in need during the holidays.
Five volunteers worked to fill 100 baskets at Hope Southern Indiana on Tuesday morning with Thanksgiving staples, including yams and brown sugar, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, canned vegetables and cornbread.
In total, over 400 baskets will be put together as a part of Spirit of the Season, Hope Southern Indiana’s holiday program that provides Thanksgiving food baskets, Christmas food baskets as well as Christmas presents.
“It’s a nice way for us to give back to the community. Hope Southern Indiana does great work in the community, so we just want to be able to support the wonderful work that they’re doing,” said Lisa Huber, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager.
Huber said that the company has been participating in the program for several years, either with funds, volunteers or both.
“We know there’s a need and we want to be able to help,” Huber said.
Hope Southern Indiana’s program director, Marcia LaBelle, said that the need for a program like this in the community is astronomical.
“We have people calling us every day,” LaBelle said. “We’re at capacity with the need right now.”
Many people with schools, churches and veterans groups are also taking part in holiday programs to support the need in the community, according to LaBelle
“It just seems like there’s never enough,” LaBelle said.
Spirit of the Season is sponsored by various churches and organizations in the community who pick up the baskets from Hope Southern Indiana and distribute them to those in need.
Hope Southern Indiana is always accepting food donations at 1200 Bono Road, along with winter clothes and Christmas gifts.
The organization also helps coordinate some of the angel tree-type programs in the community where people can adopt a family and purchase gifts for them around the holiday.
There are 50 children in the Spirit of the Season program that still need a sponsor to purchase Christmas gifts. Any neighborhood, organization or individual that wants to sponsor a child can contact LaBelle at 812-206-1804 or email her at mlabelle@hopesi.org.
