Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 313 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA CLARK CRAWFORD DUBOIS FLOYD HARRISON JEFFERSON ORANGE PERRY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON BOYLE FAYETTE FRANKLIN JESSAMINE MERCER SCOTT WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE WASHINGTON IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY CASEY GRAYSON GREEN HART LOGAN MARION TAYLOR IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BUTLER CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON METCALFE MONROE RUSSELL SIMPSON WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BOWLING GREEN, BRANDENBURG, BROWNSVILLE, BURKESVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, COLUMBIA, CORYDON, DANVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, ENGLISH, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GEORGETOWN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG, HARDINSBURG, HARRODSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, HODGENVILLE, JAMESTOWN, JASPER, JEFFERSONVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISVILLE, MADISON, MORGANTOWN, MUNFORDVILLE, NEW ALBANY, NEW CASTLE, NICHOLASVILLE, PAOLI, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SALEM, SCOTTSBURG, SCOTTSVILLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, TAYLORSVILLE, TELL CITY, TOMPKINSVILLE, AND VERSAILLES.