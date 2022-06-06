PLAINFIELD — The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $330,000 in shareholder-funded grants to 16 organizations working to create a pipeline of skilled workers prepared to meet Indiana’s workforce needs.
“Without fail, employers and community leaders I speak to in our service territory list workforce as an immediate area of focus,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “Duke Energy is committed to helping Indiana’s workers obtain the skills and industry-recognized credentials needed to meet the state’s current and future labor market needs, with the ultimate goal of providing a better quality of life for the customers and communities we serve.”
Locally, Greater Clark County Schools is receiving $25,000. Funds will advance preparation efforts and reduce barriers for students to participate in skilled trade and energy industry careers.
