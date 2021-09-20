CHARLESTOWN — Duke Energy announced Monday that a Charlestown property inside River Ridge Commerce Center will be included in its 2021 Site Readiness Program.
The program designates “high-potential sites” where Duke fosters partnerships with local officials to prepare the properties to market for industrial use. The Charlestown site is one of four in the 2021 program, and Duke will provide $10,000 to help prepare it for attracting industrial projects while assisting with marketing efforts.
“Attracting jobs and private-sector investment in the communities we serve is a high priority for Duke Energy,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar in a news release.
Duke, working with Banning Engineering and Site Selection Group, also selected properties in Carroll, Posey and Tippecanoe counties for the program.
Pinegar said the partnerships can help give regional leaders a “competitive edge by preparing shovel-ready sites for prospective employers.”
Devin Hillsdon-Smith, deputy director of the River Ridge Development Authority, said the grant will help market what is known as the Charlestown H2 site.
“Duke Energy is an outstanding partner who has been focused on our economic development success at River Ridge Commerce Center for many years,” Smith said. “We are thrilled to be selected for Duke Energy's Site Readiness Program to evaluate our latest marketable parcels within the park.”
According to the utility, Duke's Site Readiness Program has helped prepare 38 properties which have garnered 11 major projects since 2013. Those projects have attracted over 2,700 jobs and $660 million in investment in Indiana.
