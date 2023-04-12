NEW ALBANY — Duke Energy and The National Theatre for Children partnered for a performance on Wednesday at Green Valley Elementary to educate the students about energy conservation.
The show followed Nikki Neutron, played by Crayten Cledion, a superhero who had to stop the villain, The Sneaker, played by Emily Cobb. Along the way of stopping the villain, the children at Green Valley learned about ways to conserve energy.
Children learned about power plants, different kinds of energy, what they can do to conserve energy and more. They were also given a card that can be used by their parents to order them a free energy conservation kit.
The kit included an energy efficient shower head, an LED lightbulb, faucet aerator and more. This kit is to get the children interested in conserving energy as well as help the parents save money on their bills.
“Any school can request a performance,” said Lisa Huber, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager. “We have different performances, this was for the elementary age, but we have middle school and high school.”
With the other performances, the theme and topics depends on the grade level. For example, the high school level will go into more detail about renewable resources and energy conversation.
High schoolers will learn more about the environment, what they can do to protect it as well as saving our nonrenewable resources.
For the elementary level, it is an introduction to energy conservation and what little things they can do to save on energy.
“(We) make it fun, make it funny, they were laughing,” Huber said. “Hopefully by repeating some of those things, ‘Open your eyes, be energy wise’ little phrases that just might make them remember ‘Next time when I walk out the room, I’m going to turn the light off.”
The phrase "Open your eyes, be energy wise" was a phrase that the elementary students learned during the performance. It was to help them remember how to conserve energy.
To learn more about the energy kit and to order one, go to https://myenergykit.org/Default.aspx. There is also a reward program for schools that are a part of the Energy Kit program.
“They (parents) can request free kit if they’re a Duke Energy customer,” Huber said. “Depending on how many people order kits, the classrooms, the teachers and the school are eligible to earn money based on how many energy efficiency kits they order.”
