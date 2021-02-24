NEW ALBANY — Duke Energy is closing its Gallagher power plant earlier than previously announced.
The over 60-year-old coal-fired generating station, which was scheduled to be retired in 2022, will now be retired by June 1, 2021, according to an email from Angeline Protogere, principal communications consultant for Duke Energy.
The R. Gallagher power plant, built along the Ohio River in Floyd County, went online in 1958. A second unit began generating electricity in 1959, followed by two more units in 1960 and 61, according to duke-energy.com.
The website states that two units were retired in early 2012, and that pollution-control equipment was installed in the other two units, which burn low-sulfur coal to further reduce emissions.
The Gallagher station has been operating at a limited capacity in recent years, according to Protogere, who noted that had been further reduced due to lower power demand during the pandemic.
"We have been preparing for the station’s retirement for a number of years, and we have been communicating with Gallagher employees," Protogere wrote. "There are 24 remaining at the station now, but some of those individuals have already found new positions in the company. As with other plant retirements, employees are given the opportunity to seek other jobs within the company."
No impact on service to the area is expected, as Duke's electric grid is interconnected, and the company has adequate supplies through other plants and power resources to meet current needs, the email stated.
Protogere noted that there will still be activity on site, as the company continues the process of closing coal ash basins on site, which could take several years. The Gallagher plant is expected to be dismantled at some point in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.