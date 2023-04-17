FLOYD COUNTY - Duke Energy is supporting the planned Floyd County regional park in Georgetown with $10,000 for trail development. In addition, Duke Energy volunteers will clean up trail areas, build a fence for the trail head, and assemble signage for the park in coordination with Earth Day.
The planned regional park will be located on Ind. 64 in Georgetown, on the former site of the 156-acre Mitsch farm and the 75-acre Jensen farm. The county purchased the land from the two families, which is adjacent to the Novaparke Innovation and Technology campus. Upon completion, the 207-acre park will include five miles of walking and hiking trails and the Melvin and Vickie Jensen Nature Preserve, both slated to open by summer 2024, as well as sports fields, agricultural activities and more.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Duke Energy and our employees to help move this project forward,” said Lisa Brones Huber, Government & Community Relations manager for Duke Energy Indiana. “This thriving natural environment will be a wonderful asset for our region and residents, and an excellent attraction for individuals and companies considering relocation to Southern Indiana.”
“We appreciate Duke Energy’s help in continuing to provide new green space in Floyd County,” said Don Lopp, Floyd County director of Operations and Planning. “At Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park, Duke Energy volunteers planted rain and butterfly gardens, which were funded by a Duke Energy Foundation grant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.