NEW ALBANY — Residents who live along Woodmount Drive, Oakland Drive and Greenleaf Drive in New Albany will hopefully see fewer power outages in the future.
The New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety approved Duke Energy’s plan to relocate power lines, from poles to underground for 65 homes.
With so many trees in the area, many of those homeowners have experienced numerous power outages following thunderstorms or wind events.
The BOW had to approve the work since contractors will be boring holes in the roads to relocate the lines. If Spectrum and AT&T also decides to bury lines, the poles in the area will then be removed.
Work will begin at the end of the month and will likely last until fall.
In other board action Tuesday:
• Garretson Lane will be closed at Slate Run Road beginning March 9 as crews work to realign the road. It will likely take two weeks to complete the project.
• Replacing gutters and making other building improvements will soon begin at Toast on Market. During the project, the sidewalk will remain open and be covered by a protective tunnel to keep the public safe.
Also, four or five parking spots in front of of the business will be blocked during the work from March 16-23.
• The annual Touch a Truck event is planned for Saturday, May 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Fourth Street between Spring and Market.
• Brandon’s House Counseling Center will host a walkathon April 26 starting at 3 p.m. The walk begins and ends at Brandon’s House, 1618 Beeler St.
