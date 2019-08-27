NEW ALBANY — On Friday Bettye Dunham will leave Rauch, Inc. for the final time as the organization's chief executive officer. But while she will no longer be the face of Rauch, her legacy will live on for decades to come.
"She is truly one of the most understated heroes of the Southern Indiana community," said Teressa Jackson, who worked at Rauch for six years before leaving the area.
While Friday will be her last day at Rauch, the community sent her off in style Monday afternoon at a reception in her honor at the Paris Education Center at Baptist Health Floyd. Not only did she get many well wishes from visitors, but State Rep. Ed Clere presented Dunham with a Sagamore of the Wabash from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"It's been amazing," she said. "It's very humbling to get all the greetings and the 'I will miss you' from everybody. I couldn't have imagined that."
Dunham's impact on Rauch is immeasurable to those who have worked with her and the organization since she came aboard in 1992. She worked 19 years at Development Services, Inc. in Columbus, a similar agency as Rauch which provides services to children and adults with mental, physical and emotional disabilities, before coming to Southern Indiana. She has worked in the field for 45 years.
"She has been such a blessing to this community," Steve Naville, whose family has served on Rauch's board through three generations, said. "It's hard to believe what Rauch would be without her."
Dunham, who also celebrated her 70th birthday Monday, said when she was in Columbus and saw the opening at Rauch, she felt like the time was right to make the move.
"I really wanted to see what it would be like to lead an organizations," she said. "I have truly enjoyed being in the field. You always worry about money and staff but you know you are doing good work for the clients you serve."
During her almost three decades of service, Rauch has expanded services to those with disabilities and now "touch" around 1,000 people a month, Dunham said.
"We have improved our services to people," she said. "Our management team has been here a long time and they know the direction we need to go. They are the main ones who do most of the work. They have been so loyal to Rauch."
On July 1 Rauch and Blue River Services combined their administrative services, but will maintain their distinct identities with the launch of RBR Alliance, Inc. Dunham said she is excited about that partnership.
"I feel good that is in place for the future of Rauch," she said.
Clere said Dunham and Rauch were responsible for his initial interest and involvement in intellectual and developmental disabilities issues.
"I have always looked to Bettye as a trusted resource and adviser, and I know I will continue to rely on what she has taught me when working on legislation, consider how she might view a particular issue," he said. "It would be impossible to list all of Bettye's accomplishments and contributions. She has helped change countless lives."
And she did it all with a smile, and a sense of humor.
"Her door was always open and she truly knew and cared about the people Rauch serves," Jackson said. "I found that people didn’t always realize how much fun Bettye could be, but laughter and silliness were huge parts of the years that we worked together. I also came to realize that she was a bit of a marketing good luck charm. If I put her face on something, it was sure to get a positive reaction."
The girl from Alabama is ready to take a step back and work at her own pace. She will work part-time for Rotary at the state level, but other than that she has no big plans, other than attending the Alabama home football game Oct. 26 against Arkansas thanks to two tickets she received during Monday's reception.
But no matter what her legacy at Rauch, Inc. is secure. She changed lives with her actions and expertise and her impact will be felt for years to come.
"She is Rauch," Katelyn Hines, Rauch, Inc. board president, said about Dunham's legacy.
Clere agreed.
"It is difficult to imagine Rauch without Bettye, but I know she is leaving behind a strong organization with excellent leadership," he said. "That will be part of her legacy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.