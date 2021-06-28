CHARLESTOWN — Brian Cleveland said he had given blood several times in the past, but was driven to donate again on Monday due to pandemic-related shortages in the region.
“Because COVID has lifted and surgeries are going forward now, that's putting more of a demand on blood, and particularly my blood type, so I'm just glad to be here doing this,” the Charlestown resident said inside the city's community center during a four-hour blood drive hosted by The American Red Cross.
In fact, the organization has declared that the shortages are “severe” and affecting blood supply across the country.
“Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” said Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross Kentucky region in a statement issued Monday.
“As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.”
American Red Cross has slated several blood drives in Southern Indiana and Louisville over the next two weeks. During the middle of its Founders Week celebration, Charlestown hosted the blood drive Monday at the A&E Center.
Just after Cleveland made his donation, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges took a seat and was prepped to give blood. She said the city has hosted blood drives in the past and members of the public poured in to support the cause.
Hodges said the planning of the drive was coordinated based on the overwhelming need for blood donations.
“When we were thinking about things to do for Founders Week, what would celebrate community, we thought “Let's do another blood drive,'” Hodges said. “What better way to celebrate the gift of life, as they call it, and it truly is.”
According to Red Cross, blood donations typically decline during the summer, but this year has been “particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.”
To further spur donations, Red Cross is offering free items including an embroidered hat from July 1-6 and a $10 Amazon gift card from July 7-31.
Appointments can be scheduled online using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Red Cross offers a RapidPass option online that helps donors register before appointments to cut down on the time of the process.
Blood donation opportunities ahead include:
• Bass Pro Shops, 951 Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville
Wednesday: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
Wednesday: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
Friday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
July 8: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
• St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 2608 Browns Lane Louisville, KY 40220
July 6: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
• First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville
July 11: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
• St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville
July 11: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
• Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
July 12: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Georgetown Lions Club, Georgetown Christian Church, 9420 Ind. 64, Georgetown
July 12: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
• Knights of Columbus New Albany, 809 E Main St., New Albany
July 12: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
• YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany
July 13: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
• Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
July 14: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
• Henryville Community Church, 115 N. US 31, Henryville
July 14: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
• Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus, 1309 Charlestown-New Albany Road, Jeffersonville
July 14: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
• St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg
July 14: 2 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
