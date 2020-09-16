CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher is departing after nearly five years in the position.
The Town of Clarksville is now seeking a new redevelopment director after Fisher's resignation. The town council unanimously approved a resolution in recognition of Fisher's service to the community at its Tuesday meeting.
Fisher has worked in both the redevelopment and planning departments in the Town of Clarksville over the past five years, and before that, he worked part-time for five years in Clarksville Parks and Recreation.
As redevelopment director, Fisher has been involved in a large number of projects in the town, including the development and implementation of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan, the purchase of the former Marathon property in South Clarksville, the redevelopment of Gateway Commons on Eastern Boulevard, the reconstruction of Woerner Avenue and the development of the new Discovery Trail.
"Clarksville is my hometown — anytime you can come back and be involved in creating a better community in the place that gave you your start is meaningful, and I'm appreciative," Fisher said.
Fisher is starting a new job as vice president for redevelopment and real estate at the Wheatley Group in New Albany. He expressed his excitement for the future of Clarksville with its ongoing and upcoming developments, including River Heritage Conservancy's plans for the new Origin Park along the riverfront.
"I think the community is in a really good position right now with the South Clarksville plan underway, and I think we're in a good position to get the downtown environment the community has been asking for," he said. "The River Heritage Conservancy work that's going on is a game changer not only for Clarksville, but for the region."
Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity praised Fisher's contributions to the town throughout his leadership of the redevelopment department.
"In a short amount of time, he's been able to bring a number of projects to the table and complete them, or at least get them started so the projects can continue after his departure," he said. "A lot of people in positions in a lot of communities generally do not get to tout that they did this amount of projects in four years, let alone in an entire lifetime."
Nick Langford, the town's redevelopment program manager, will be promoted to economic development manager, which is a new position the council approved Tuesday night. In addition to the redevelopment director and economic development manager, the town will hire another associate in the redevelopment department.
Baity said the redevelopment director position is now open for applicants, and he hopes to offer the position to a selected candidate by December so the new director can start by January.
"Our goals and objectives have not changed, and they will continue to be the same as we transition to new leadership with a new redevelopment director," Baity said. "We are looking for continued opportunities for the redevelopment of the Town of Clarksville and we will continue to move forward."
