JEFFERSONVILLE — On April 27, just a few days shy of his 18th birthday, Life Scout Daniel Shinn completed his Eagle Scout project to benefit Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc.
Last fall, Daniel Shinn approached the leaders of the Clark County Youth Shelter seeking to complete his Eagle Scout project.
Laura Fleming-Balmer, Clark County Youth Shelter (CCYS) executive director/CEO, provided Daniel with a list of projects the agency would like to see completed. Included in that list was the revitalization of a Little Free Library that had fallen in disrepair, as well as the creation of a Little Free Pantry.
“It’s been a long-time dream for the Youth Shelter to have a “blessings box” to provide those in need with food, hygiene and more. Sometimes we receive items at the Shelter we cannot use for our kids; so, we would like our community to benefit if we cannot," Fleming-Balmer said.
Daniel is a senior at Charlestown High School and a Life Scout with Troop 4007 in Sellersburg. After evaluating options and ultimately choosing the boxes as his Eagle Scout Project, he went to work. He selected plans and met with shelter staff regularly to ensure their dreams were becoming a reality. Seeking out donations from businesses, organizations, and Facebook fundraisers for CCYS; Daniel met his goal to construct and stock the boxes for CCYS.
With the assistance of other Scouts and leaders from his troop, the dream became a reality for CCYS and his Eagle Scout Project will be complete.
“I am glad to have worked with the Clark County Youth Shelter on this project for the community to help others in need," Daniel said.
Ashley Braswell, CCYSFS Assistant Director said, “I am so impressed with Daniel and the work he put into our project. He learned so much with this project! Running meetings, fundraising, and woodworking skill development are tools he will use for many years to come. I try to fill the boxes each Monday and it’s incredible to see the good use each week.”
About Clark County Youth Shelter
The overall mission of the Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc. is "to serve youth and families in a safe and caring environment." The core of all the proposed projects is service to youth and families in need. By developing these important assets and families to build upon, our community has a greater chance for success in future generations.
