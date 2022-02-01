FLOYD COUNTY — If asked to name some of the earliest settlers in Floyd County and New Albany, most of us would not consider the names of African-Americans.
Yet, African-Americans settled in Floyd County and their presence is older than either the county seat of New Albany, which was incorporated in 1813, or Floyd County itself, which was established in 1819.
Few of us would know that one of the richest men in Indiana in 1817 was a Floyd County African American resident. The Black history of our community is rich, yet few of us know about it.
In her book, “The Underground Railroad in Floyd County,” Pam Peters does extensive research into the free African-American community that was part of Floyd and Clark County in Southern Indiana. Her research is so important as we celebrate Black History Month.
“Twenty five years ago when I went to our local library looking for information about the early history of African Americans in our local community, I discovered there was next to nothing about that history on the library shelf,” Peters said.
“Realizing how important that history was, I went to work searching through primary source records and discovered the difficulties these early people had to go through but, also, the great contribution they made to our community. Their history is extremely important and so worth preserving.”
In 1808, it was noted that a Black man known only as “Morrison” helped clear the land and lived with a Mr. McGrew in a place that was known as McGrew’s Point. Morrison remained after Mr. McGrew moved on and became a citizen of New Albany. The Harrison County sheriff’s tax book of 1811 shows an enslaved person named only as “Sam” lived in the county. Remember that Floyd County was formed from portions of Clark and Harrison County in 1819.
William and Jeremiah Clark were African-American brothers from the south who purchased property and settled in Franklin Township near the Ohio River. They became successful farmers.
Jeremiah Clark gave some of his land to the Methodists to build a church in Franklin Township. All that remains there today to mark the spot are tombstones in a small graveyard.
Joshua and Jesse Wilson arrived in Floyd County as early as 1812. Possibly brothers, they lived on land they owned not far from Middle Creek along the Ohio River in Franklin Township. Joshua was engaged in river transportation and owned and commanded his own fleet of steamers. Court records show that he took eight keel boats to New Orleans, and in each instance, he walked back from New Orleans to New Albany.
Joshua Wilson was a man of means and in 1817 was regarded as the wealthiest man in Indiana. In 1817 Joshua and Jesse both built brick houses which were completed in 1820. Theirs were the first houses in Floyd County to be built of brick. Peters’ research shows that Joshua’s mansion cost him $10,000 which was a significant sum for that time. “The Handsomely carved wood work was brought to New Albany from Philadelphia.”
As a wealthy man, Joshua Wilson’s name is mentioned numerous times in the history of Floyd County. He contributed several times to the building fund for the Floyd County courthouse.
Peters also notes, “Given Wilson’s mobility, his occupation as commander of a fleet of steamboats and the position of his house on a remote section of the Ohio River, it is likely he assisted fugitive slaves across the river from Kentucky in the free territory.”
Another family to arrive in Floyd County in the early 1800s was the Findleys, who came from Virginia, searching for independence and freedom from oppression. Over time, the Findley family owned more than 106 acres of land.
The Findley house, barn and outbuildings, many of which were constructed of poplar logs, are still standing and used by the present owners of the property. There were Findley relatives in Harrison County near Buena Vista, who also owned 160 acres of land. It is very likely that the Findley families aided runaway slaves due to their close proximity to the river as well as the remoteness of their farms. They also had the ability to network with family members and other Black farmers.
Descendants of the Findley family still live in Floyd County today. Numerous other families are still connected to New Albany, including the Stinson family. Charles Stinson purchased his first property in 1830 in the West Union Griffin track within New Albany Township.
The Justice family, along with the Weavers, Russells, and Boyds, all Black farmers, were their neighbors until 1913.
Members of the Stinson family are buried on the land they owned, located on East Luther Road in Floyds Knobs. The presence of Black families living in a cluster in the remote hills of Lafayette Township northwest of New Albany would also provide a likely safe have haven for runaway slaves.
African-Americans also purchased property in the City of New Albany. John Finney purchased the lot on lower Market Street in 1824 and by 1837 had bought more than 200 acres. Frank Lewis and his mother, affectionately called “Grandmother Lewis,” were also early New Albany settlers who purchased property.
When we think of the history of New Albany and Floyd County, it is easy to name the Scribners, Culbertsons, or Washington DePauw. Hidden is the history of the African-American community, which has been here longer than most of us realize.
Floyd and Clark Counties, and New Albany, have a rich and diverse Black history worth learning more about.
