JEFFERSONVILLE — In less than a week, visitors to downtown Jeffersonville will have a new spot to get their breakfast fix, when one of two new restaurants opens.
Early Edition, a newspaper-themed breakfast and brunch locale, opens at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the corner of Spring and Market streets. Co-owners Beau and Lindsey Kerley and Tim and Angela Smith say they want the business to be inviting, warm and friendly.
"Hopefully it becomes a place where people can come and sit and actually talk to each other," Chef Tim Smith said, adding the restaurant's motto: "Coffee, breakfast, kindness."
The restaurant is one of two planned for the building which for years held the iconic comfort food eatery Ann's By the River before it closed. The new team — responsible for eateries such as the 812 Pizza Company and the Standard Plate & Pour in New Albany — signed a 10-year-lease in fall with Nicklies Development. By the end of January, they plan to open the Mexican restaurant Dos Gringos in the main part of the building.
"We like doing different restaurants," Kerley said. "We're both foodie guys and like doing different kinds of things."
BREAKFAST/BRUNCH SIDE
Early Edition, a smaller dining room in the river-side of the building, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving traditional staples like biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage and home fries, pancakes with fruit compote.
And the chef has added some of his own special touches — the fluffy, golden waffle can be upgraded with fried chicken and hot sauce honey, the Front Page French Toast — brioche bread stuffed with vanilla custard, whipped butter and powdered sugar — can be topped with house made Banana Foster sauce.
The Breaking News Breakfast Burrito is a dish Smith has been perfecting for years. It starts with a 14-inch flour tortilla, filled with onions, peppers and chorizo. It's topped with a chipotle queso, sour cream, fresh pico de gallo and cilantro.
"The breakfast burrito is something I've been doing a long time and people swear by it," he said.
The diner will also serve locally roasted Cadillac coffee, juices and expect to add brunch cocktails after the owners get their liquor license in January.
LUNCH/DINNER SIDE
When it opens around late January, Dos Gringos will be a spot for guests to have classic and notched-up Mexican dishes and margarita flights atop a custom floor with colorful swirls that glow under a black light on the bar side. It will likely open around 11 or 11:30 a.m.
Although the menu isn't finalized, Smith already knows some things he plans to put out — some classic dishes with his unique twist.
Hot and mild salsas will be available for the tables, served with house-fried chips from the Louisville Tortilla Company. But diners can kick it up a notch with some of Smith's specialty salsas that include things like roasted tomatoes.
Al pastor will also be on the menu as a specialty add-on — thinly shaved pork marinated in onions and adobo sauce with charred pineapple.
At the end of the day, Smith and Kerley are happy to be able to share what they love to do with others. They've worked together for about 10 years, but each has experience going back about 30.
Kerley got his start washing dishes when he was around 14 and by 22, was in management. He's been an owner of multiple restaurants for the past several years.
Smith started cooking when he was 4, instantly taken in by his first Easy Bake Oven. He started in the restaurant business as a teen before being promoted to the kitchen when he was around 19. By 26, he was an executive chef.
"I have always found it fascinating," he said. "Cooking and the way heat changes things. It feels really good; it comes naturally."
