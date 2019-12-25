More Information

• Early Edition, the new breakfast spot at 149 Spring St. in Jeffersonville, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week starting Monday, Dec. 30.

• The business is still planning to hire several employees — two for the kitchen and three to four for the front of house. Visit the restaurant in person to apply.

• Dos Gringos, the Mexican restaurant in the same building, is expected to open in late January.