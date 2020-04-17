CLARK COUNTY — Registered voters who feel comfortable being in public, may vote in person a week before the Clark County primary, or at one of the voting sites June 2.
However, registered voters may also vote by absentee for the June 2 primary election by requesting an absentee ballot. If you would like to request an absentee-by-mail application, call the Clark County Voter Registration office at 812-285-6330 or 812-285-6355. You may also visit the website at www.Clarkcoutyvoters.com or the Secretary of State's Web site, https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.
In person early voting will be available at the Clark County courthouse beginning May 26. The office will comply with all CDC recommendations and guidelines to minimize public health risks while providing in-person voting or for those working as election workers.
The Secretary of State's office has been working to procure personal protection equipment (PPE) for all counties including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies for the voting equipment.
