SOUTHERN INDIANA — Early voting has started in Southern Indiana ahead of the May primary election.
Tuesday was the first day for early voting in Floyd and Clark counties. In both counties, many races in the municipal primary are uncontested.
Early voting will end Monday, May 1 at noon, and the primary is Tuesday, May 2.
In New Albany, voters can cast their ballots early at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2810 Green Valley Road.
In Clark County, early voting is located at the Clark County Courthouse, 501 E Court Ave., in Room 139.
Early voting is closed Friday in Floyd and Clark in observance of Good Friday.
Vote-by-mail absentee ballot applications must be received by voter registration offices by 11:59 p.m. on April 20, and they must be delivered by 6 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
NEW ALBANY
In New Albany, contested races include the mayoral race and a city council race in the Democratic primary. Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan will face challenger Dylan Rash, and the primary will determine who faces Republican Ed Clere in the general election.
Democrats Ken Brooks and Christopher Fitzgerald are running in the District 4 New Albany City Council race as they seek to challenge Republican incumbent David Aebersold in November.
No Democrats or Republicans filed in the primary for the District 6 seat on New Albany City Council. The seat is currently filled by incumbent Scott Blair, an independent who is running for re-election.
There are also no Republican candidates in the primary for the District 1 seat. Democratic incumbent Jennie Collier is the only candidate on the primary ballot for that seat.
As of Thursday morning, 27 people had voted early for the New Albany municipal election, according to Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks. She said the first few days of early voting are typically slow, and she expects to see more turnout after Easter.
However, municipal elections often have lower voter turnout, she noted.
[The municipal election] is usually a lot lower than a county race or obviously a presidential,” Burks said. “It is lower, and it’s unfortunate that it’s lower. You just hope that people in the city take a view to let their vote count. I hope they get out and vote for the person of their choice.”
Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Peters notes that there are no contested races for the Republican primary in Floyd County, but she is “proud and happy” with the party’s slate of candidates on the ballot. The party is “gearing up” for the general election in November, she said.
She said the party has until July to caucus in candidates for the two council seats that do not have Republican candidates in the primary, and she hopes to have a “full slate” for the November election.
Peters encourages New Albany residents to vote in the upcoming elections.
“Of course, we’re hoping that many people and constituents in New Albany get out and vote,” Peters said. “Looking at the numbers from the clerk, it’s been a little slow so far, but that’s to be expected in a municipal election year.”
CLARK COUNTY
In Clark County, several council races are contested in the primary, but the majority of municipal seats are uncontested.
The Democratic primary for Jeffersonville City Council at large is among the contested races as four candidates vie for the three seats, including Jim Moon, John Perkins, Jacky Snelling and Evan Stoner. The winners of the Democratic primary for the at-large race will face Republican incumbents Scott Hawkins and Matt Owen and Republican Malinda Colvin Mackenzie in November.
In Clarksville, Democrats Christian H. Barrera and Tony Munich are running for the District 1 seat on the town council, and the winner will face Republican incumbent Tim Hauber in the general election.
Adam Rayborn and Kenny Brown are running in the Democratic primary for the District 2 seat on Clarksville Town Council. No Republican candidate filed to run in the primary for the District 2 seat.
The Republican primary for Clarksville Town Council’s District 5 includes candidates Troy D. Cox, Dustin Kavanaugh and Bob Stotts. The winner will face Democratic candidate Laura Dement in the November election.
In Charlestown, Republicans Donnie Thomas and Ronald Blevins are seeking the District B seat on the city council. There is not a Democratic candidate in the primary for the District B seat.
Clark County Clerk Ryan Lynch said historically, voter turnout is lower when there are fewer contested races.
“If you were to look at previous years in municipal elections, I wouldn’t be surprised if we kind of stayed along that pattern for the primary, but also, I’m not expecting big numbers just because there’s a lot of uncontested races in the primary,” he said.
Heidi Sellers, vice chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, said the Democratic slate of candidates is a “start,” but the party will have the opportunity to caucus in candidates after the primary due to a lack of Democratic candidates in certain seats.
There is no Democratic candidate on the primary ballot for the Jeffersonville mayor race, and Republican incumbent Mike Moore is currently running uncontested.
For Jeffersonville City Council, there are no Democratic candidates on the primary ballot for Districts 2, 3 and 6.
For Charlestown City Council, only two Democratic candidates are running uncontested in the primary, including one for an at-large seat and for District A, but no Democrats are running for the remaining seats on the council.
In Sellersburg, only two Democratic candidates are running uncontested in the primary, including one for at-large and one for District 4.
“We’d like to fill a few more of those [seats] so people will have a choice,” Sellers said.
She wants to see improved voter turnout in Southern Indiana and the state.
“Turnout has been just pitiful in the primary for the last several years,” Sellers said.
Lynch urges Clark County residents to vote, whether they show up to their poll site on Election Day or vote early at the voter registration office.
“I love the fact that we get to vote, and I always encourage everyone and everybody who can vote to exercise that civic duty [that] we have that ability to do here in our country,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.