Early voting begins today for the 2022 primary elections.
The primary day is Tuesday, May 3, but those who wish to cast a ballot ahead of time have options in Clark County and Floyd County.
This year, several local, state and federal races are on the ballot. The winners of the primary elections advance to the November general election.
CLARK COUNTY
Democratic and Republican voters can cast ballots on weekdays from 9 am. to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Courthouse, Room 139, through April 29. The building is located at 501 E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville.
The courthouse will also be open for early voting on two Saturdays – April 23 and April 30. On Monday, May 2, the courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for early voting.
FLOYD COUNTY
Early voting will be available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 29 at the 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 2818 Green Valley Road in New Albany, and Valley View Golf Course, located at 3748 Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs.
Those two sites will also be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On two Saturdays – April 23 and April 30.
The 4-H Fairgrounds and Valley View will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 2, for early voting.
