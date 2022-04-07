SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the 2022 primary election's date of May 3 approaches, residents are now able to begin early voting.
Early voting, or absentee-in-person voting, opened up across the state on Tuesday and will remain open until May 2, the day before the election.
This year, several local, state and federal races are on the ballot. The winners of the primary elections advance to the November general election.
In both Clark and Floyd counties, polling locations for early voting will be open Monday through Friday from now until May 2, excluding Friday, April 15 for Good Friday. The locations will also be open on two Saturdays — April 23 and 30.
In Clark County, registered voters can vote early at the Clark County Courthouse, 501 E. Court Ave. in room 139. The courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for early voting days, and until noon on May 2.
Floyd County voters can vote at either the 4-H Fairgrounds, at 2818 Green Valley Road in New Albany, or at Valley View Golf Club, at 3748 Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until noon on May 2.
While anyone is eligible to vote early in-person, voters must fill out an application in order to cast an absentee mail-in ballot. Information on absentee voting can be found at ClarkCountyVoters.com and FloydCountyClerk.org.
Those looking to cast an absentee ballot by mail for the primary election must submit the application by April 21.
A valid photo ID is required at all polling locations.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said that between the two sites, they had 138 people come out to vote on the first day of early voting.
She said this number is a little low but not surprising with the rainy weather and it having been only the first day.
In Clark County, County Clerk Susan Popp said that they have had light voting so far.
The clerk’s office saw less than 20 voters come out on the first day of early voting, Popp said.
She noted that the 9th District Congressional race might draw people to the polls, with nine Republicans and three Democrats on their respective primary ballots.
Popp said that she thinks more people will come out to vote for the general election.
Neither county said they saw a huge change in voter registration this year. Popp did note that the county did see an uptick in voter registration in 2020, as it was a presidential election.
Both county clerks encourage voters to get out to the polls. Popp said she would like for everyone to participate in the process.
After the election, Popp said that they are planning to host a public forum to discuss the voting process with county residents. She said she wants voters to feel confident in the process and that their vote is safe and secure.
Polling locations in Clark County for the general election in November may have changed for some residents, Popp said. This change comes as redistricting in the county had some precinct lines redrawn.
Clark County residents can check their polling location by calling 812-285-6329 or looking online at ClarkCountyVoters.com.
