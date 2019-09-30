NEW ALBANY — There's less than a week for Indiana voters to register or change their voting information before early voting begins next week.
Monday at midnight is the deadline for a voter to either register or submit a change of address and in-person early voting begins the following day, Oct. 8.
CLARK COUNTY
While Clark and Floyd counties differ in some ways — Floyd has vote centers and Clark uses precincts – they share some of the same early voting opportunities.
In Clark County, early voting will be available starting Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the courthouse, 501 E. Spring St., Jeffersonville. There will also be special Saturday voting days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. at the same location.
One new thing in Clark County this year is the relocation of three precincts within Charlestown and Sellersburg. Precinct three is moving from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School to Charlestown High School. Precinct five is moving from the Arts and Entertainment Center in Charlestown to Charlestown Middle School.
In Sellersburg, precincts two and three will be moving from the West Clark Education Center to the American Legion. Precincts four and five will move from Silver Creek Middle School to Silver Creek High School.
FLOYD COUNTY
In Floyd County, voters can begin voting early from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 8, at the City-County Building, 311 Hauss Square in New Albany.
Floyd County residents can also cast their ballots early Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Floyd County Clerk's Office, the Floyd County Public Library at 180 W. Spring St., Sojourn Church at 2023 Ekin Ave., Silver Street Park at 2043 Silver St., the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds at 2818 Green Valley Road and Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road.
On Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, voters can cast ballots from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to the Floyd County Fairgrounds and Sojourn Church.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said taking advantage of the early options can be more convenient for many residents.
"It benefits people in the community that may take us up on the offer to cast a vote early," she said.
After taking office Jan. 1, this will be Burks' first general election as clerk. Including the primary in May, things have gone according to plan, she said.
"So far everything is running smooth and expect that to transpire over the next few weeks," she said. "Everything is about like it was in May. Nothing has changed."
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp did not immediately return a call for comment by press time.
As of Monday, there were 31,435 people registered to vote in the general municipal election in Floyd County, compared to a total of 28,880 for the 2015 municipal election.
In Clark County, there were 67,489 registered voters as of Monday.
Barb Anderson, president of the League of Women Voters, said she promotes voting throughout the year — not just during election time. It could mean helping get people registered to vote, getting them rides to polling sites and even educating them on things such as felons' rights to vote.
"We'll be glad to tell people just to vote, vote vote," she said. "I do that all year round."
On a personal level, she said respecting her own right to vote and others' has been something instilled in her as a child, by her father, a World War II veteran.
"He used to say 'you know, when you're in that voting booth, you're on the same playing field as a Rockefeller,'" she said. "They go in just like you do and your vote is just as important as theirs. You just might even cancel them out. He said if a poor man gives up his right to vote, he gives up his right to freedom."
In-person voting ends Nov. 4 at noon, with Election Day the following day.
