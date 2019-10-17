SOUTHERN INDIANA — Early voting started last Tuesday in Indiana, but it is off to a slow start in Clark and Floyd counties, according to the county clerks' offices.
Registered voters can cast their ballots early in the clerk's offices in Clark and Floyd counties. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and early voting is available until Monday, Nov. 4.
Clark County voters can only vote early at the courthouse, located on 501. E. Court Ave. in Jeffersonville, but in Floyd County, voters can cast ballots at several satellite locations, in addition to the City-County Building at 311 Hauss Square in New Albany.
There are 68,966 Clark County residents who can vote in the November election, and 31,550 voters are registered in New Albany. The deadline for Indiana voters to apply for absentee-by-mail ballots is Oct. 24, and the deadline for county offices to receive absentee-by-mail ballots is Oct. 28.
CLARK COUNTY
In Clark County, there was a total of 165 in-person voters as of Tuesday, and the clerk's office has seen an average of 30 voters per day and an average of 80 mailed-in absentee ballots per day, according to Clark County Deputy Clerk Angela Cornett.
Although early voting is available on two upcoming Saturdays, she doesn't expect a huge turnout for those days either — the Saturday voting days for the May election were slow, she said.
"I think it's kind of slow, but it's a municipal election," Cornett said. "What I've been told is that we don't have a big turnout usually with municipal, but next year we'll have them lined up around the building, supposedly, so I can't wait to see that."
Early voting in Clark County takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2. at the same location. Early voting will also take place from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 4.
Clark County has precinct voting, so on Election Day, voters can only cast ballots at their specified precincts.
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley estimates that there have been about 200 in-person voters since early voting started, and this Tuesday was the busiest day at 37 voters. Last Friday was the slowest day at 17 voters.
Although early voting has been slow, she notes that this year's municipal election is limited to the City of New Albany, along with a few precincts in Georgetown and one in Greenville. She is pleased with the overall turnout considering that it is mainly a city election instead of county-wide. Early voting for municipal elections tends to be slow in general, she said, but once the county has its satellite early voting locations open, she expects to see a larger turnout.
"I think this is still real early for [many voters]," Riley said. "It's like your Christmas shopping — it's like, I still have a couple weeks until Christmas, and then it's like, oh, Christmas is just a week away, I've got to go. I think they kind of put it off — maybe they're indecisive on who they want to vote for, so they just want to see a little more about the candidates or hear more stuff."
In Floyd County, early voting is available at the City-County Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Nov. 1. Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 4.
Floyd County residents can also vote early on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The locations include the City-County Building, Floyd County Public Library at 180 W. Spring St., Sojourn Church at 2023 Ekin Ave., Silver Street Park at 2043 Silver St., the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds at 2818 Green Valley Road, and Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road.
From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, early voting is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Floyd County Fairgrounds and Sojourn Church.
