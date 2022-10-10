FLOYD COUNTY — Early voting will kick off Wednesday in Southern Indiana.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, but there are plenty of opportunities before the election for residents in Clark and Floyd counties to cast their ballots ahead of time. Early voting will remain open until Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the election.
This year, Southern Indiana residents will be voting for local, state and federal races. Valid photo identification is required at all polling locations.
This Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Indiana. Residents can register to vote at indianavoters.in.gov or in-person at their local election office, and registration by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
FLOYD COUNTY
Registered voters in Floyd County can cast their ballots early at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Road in New Albany, or Valley View Golf Course, 3748 Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs.
Early voting is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and the two Saturdays before the election, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. On Monday, Nov. 7, early voting is open 8 a.m. to noon.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said she is hoping for a good turnout from voters, and she encourages the community to vote, whether they choose to vote early or on Election Day.
On Election Day, Floyd County voters will be able to cast their ballots at any of the nine vote centers, which include the 4-H Fairgrounds, Valley View, New Albany High School, Prosser Career Education Center, Scribner Middle School, Georgetown Elementary, Greenville Elementary, Floyd Central High School and Slate Run Elementary.
For questions about voting in Floyd County, go to floydcountyclerk.org or call 812-948-5411.
CLARK COUNTY
Registered voters in Clark County can vote early at the Clark County Courthouse at 501 E. Court Ave. Early voting is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and Saturdays Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.
Early voting will be open Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Clark County Clerk Susan Popp doesn’t anticipate any long waits during early voting, saying “we’re able to move voters through very rapidly.”
In 2021, the designated precincts for voters were redrawn in Clark County, so some residents will have to go to different locations than previous years. The polling locations are the same as in the May primary.
Popp encourages voters to check their polling location by going to ClarkCountyVoters.com or calling 812-285-6329.
VOTING BY MAIL
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot to vote via mail is Oct. 27 by 11:59 p.m.
The clerk’s offices must return absentee ballots by mail or in-person no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Popp encourages voters to submit their absentee ballot applications as soon as possible.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online at indianavoters.in.gov.
