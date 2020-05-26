FLOYD COUNTY — As voting sites opened this week in Floyd County, there were many new precautions in place for the safety of poll workers and voters.
Early voting began Tuesday in Floyd County with adjustments to allow for sanitation and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can cast their ballots this week at limited locations.
Despite the pandemic, many were still getting out to vote in person on the first day of early voting, according to Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks.
“This morning all the way up until 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m., there were steady lines at each site — just steady, not overwhelming,” she said.
Early voting is available Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at New Albany High School, Prosser Career Education Center and Floyd Central High School, and Saturday at the same sites from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Next Monday, early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Albany High School.
Early voting is not available at the Floyd County Clerk’s Office due to the pandemic.
On Election Day next Tuesday, voters can cast their ballots from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New Albany High School, Floyd Central High School, Georgetown Elementary School, Floyds Knobs Elementary School and Scribner Middle School. Since Floyd County uses vote centers instead of precinct voting, residents can vote at any of these locations.
Each vote center is following protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Floyd County Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley said.
There are markings on the floors of the voting sites to help voters stay six feet away from others, and all workers are wearing masks. Poll workers are also disinfecting voting machines between uses, and there are plastic shields at tables to prevent exposure between workers and voters.
There are 12 voting machines at each site, all placed six feet apart, Riley said. Voters are also given their own pencils and styluses, so they are not touching the screens with their fingers, she said.
“There’s no reason for a wait, and there’s no reason for anyone to have any concerns about cross-contamination,” Riley said.
Voters are not required to wear masks, but it is encouraged, Riley said.
Taylor Luckhardt, a poll worker at the New Albany High School gymnasium, said voters were keeping a safe distance, and she noticed a steady stream of people Tuesday morning. People are asked to stay lined up at a six-foot distance outside the gymnasium until a voting machine is available.
Poll worker Paula McLain said there was a good turnout Tuesday morning at New Albany High School, and before the site opened at 10 a.m., there were people waiting outside.
There are fewer vote centers this year, and unlike previous years, all of the voting sites are at local schools to provide enough space to accommodate social distancing, she said.
The clerk’s office has been busy processing absentee ballot applications. The clerk’s office doesn’t yet know the exact numbers but estimates that applications for mail-in ballots have doubled since the 2016 primary.
“It does seem pretty heavy on absentee,” Burks said.
