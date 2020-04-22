SOUTHERN INDIANA — On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day took place to promote environmental protections.
As the world observes the golden anniversary of the annual holiday, people will have to celebrate at a distance, but there are still plenty of ways to observe Earth Day through reflection, education and environmentally-conscious actions.
In recognition of the 50th Earth Day, the News and Tribune talked to local experts and Southern Indiana residents to learn about ways to celebrate the Earth, support environmental protection and practice more sustainable activities.
The Oak Heritage Conservancy, a land trust conserving natural areas in southeast Indiana, has been planning a variety of ways for people to observe Earth Day from afar during the pandemic, according to executive director Liz Brownlee. The organization’s property includes nature preserves off of Southern Indiana’s Knobstone Trail.
The organization has been providing “nature at home” projects on its website for “kids of all ages,” she said. Previous events have included making bird feeders from materials around one’s home, and today, they are encouraging people to make Earth Day window signs with slogans such as “Give Bees a Chance,” since people cannot gather for celebrations or rallies in-person.
Brownlee is also encouraging people to financially support conservation groups such as Oak Heritage Conservancy, and she recommends that people visit local parks or nature preserves to walk trails, as long as they keep their distance from each other. People need a connection to the natural world now more than ever, she said.
“What I’m reflecting on in this gorgeous spring where the world seems completely uncertain is that wild flowers are still starting to bloom, trees are budding out and growing leaves...there are a lot of things that nature is giving us to provide a sense of continuity,” she said.
In recognition of Earth Day, she urges people to think about what they can do to give back to the natural world.
“Nature gives us so much, and what can we do to lower our impact on the climate?” Brownlee said. “It can be driving less, biking more, planting trees, eating more local food — things that can actually be really exciting and fun parts of our lives. Earth Day is a good excuse to make a commitment to solidifying some of those ideas into actions.”
In addition to recycling, she encourages people to be more mindful of food waste, and she recommends food composting. People could also consider reusing old newspapers or cardboard boxes as a base for a garden walkway, which also could minimize weeding, she said.
Gina Anderson, educator at the Floyd County Purdue Extension office, encourages people take up sustainable activities such as gardening as they are spending more time at home amid the pandemic. Many local garden centers and nurseries are offering curbside pickup.
Plants are susceptible to frost this time of year, so for those planting right now, she recommends crops such as broccoli and cabbage that can withstand colder temperatures.
She also encourages people to get out of their houses and enjoy the beauty of nature.
“I think if it’s a nice day, people should go outside and take a walk as long as they are practicing social distancing,” Anderson said. “We want people to get fresh air, and if you have a garden, explore your garden to see what is happening.”
Anderson notes that there are plenty of educational resources available online for those wanting to learn more about the environment and sustainability. For example, the Floyd County Purdue Extension is offering a Facebook Live Q&A at 6 p.m. Thursday with Doug Tallamy, an entomologist at the University of Delaware, to learn about the relationship between native plants and insects and their ecological impacts.
John Schellenberger, a member of the Spring Valley Beekeepers organization in Southern Indiana, has been beekeeping for about 15 years. He encourages people to support local pollinators and beekeepers by buying local honey and keeping plants such as dandelions in one’s yard to attract bees.
He also notes that if someone has an issue with bees swarming at their home, it is best to call a local beekeeper instead of an exterminator.
People can celebrate Earth Day indirectly by paying attention to the beauty of spring time and the natural world, but they can also take personal actions that benefit the environment, Schellenberger said.
“We just need to be aware of what we’re doing personally and what we do to impact the Earth,” he said. “It’s here for us now, and we need to do what we can to preserve it for future generations.”
