NEW ALBANY — The nine-day eastbound Interstate 64 closure is scheduled to open early. Eastbound I-64 will be open to traffic by 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The closure was originally scheduled to last until Friday morning.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed one 9-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.
About Sherman Minton Renewal
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
For more information and to sign up for project updates via text alerts and e-newsletters, visit www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com
