NEW ALBANY — The second full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled for September 17.
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
The full directional closures will allow crews to set barrier wall, install temporary lane striping, and construct the temporary pavement and crossovers for Phase 1 activities.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to the Interstate 264 eastbound ramp. Motorists in Indiana on eastbound I-64 will be diverted to Interstate 265. Local traffic will have access to the New Albany exit (Fifth Street/Spring Street). No traffic will be permitted east of the New Albany exit.
While the directional closures are in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 to I-65. The ramp improvements constructed in recent weeks at the I-65 / I-265 interchange and I-64 / I-265 interchange will provide additional lanes to accommodate increased traffic. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic approach for construction, the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction and must provide a 28-day notice for the public to plan accordingly.
