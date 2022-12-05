NEW ALBANY — Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
I-64 Eastbound will also be closed on or after 4 a.m. on Dec. 14 to 4 a.m. Dec. 23.
If the closures are delayed for any reason, notification will be distributed identifying new times and dates.
During eastbound I-64 closures, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street in New Albany will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West Fifth Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
The project team will continue to share information about the upcoming closures as work progresses and start dates are identified. More information regarding the allowable closures can be found on the website at https://shermanmintonrenewal.com/traffic-info-closures/
