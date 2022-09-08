NEW ALBANY — The full weekend directional closure of eastbound Interstate 64 at the Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to begin Friday has been postponed to a later date. Notification will be released once the work activities are rescheduled.
Officials have announced another closure for later this month as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Weather permitting, a full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Westbound I-64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 26.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely as they work to remove paint containment systems and platforms. There will be no pressurized painting activity during this closure.
During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-64 westbound exit ramp to Spring Street will be closed along with the Interstate 264 westbound to I-64 westbound ramp.
While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses Interstate 65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit to I-264 and then Bank Street. Detour/alternate route signage will be in place directing traffic back to I-64 eastbound, then continue to I-65 and the designated alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic plan for construction the design-build contractor team is allowed three full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
