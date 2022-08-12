NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, a full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is currently scheduled to begin Sep. 9.
Eastbound Interstate 64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. If the closure is delayed for any reason, notification will be distributed identifying new times and dates.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be Interstate 265 and Interstate 65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West Fifth Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic plan for construction the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
