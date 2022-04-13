SOUTHERN INDIANA — As Easter will be observed Sunday, several events are planned in the area. Here are some of the events that have been submitted to the News and Tribune.
• Maundy Thursday Communion Service
First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Maundy Thursday Communion Service, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the church.
• Good Friday Community Breakfast
Music and messages laced with free breakfast and fellowship inspire a natural program for the season, since the YMCA’s initialism when founded long ago stood for Young Men’s Christian Association.
The “C” prompts the non-profit to offer the community its ninth Good Friday Community Breakfast and Prayer Service at the YMCA Floyd County Branch on April 15. The Y is bringing back the popular event after the 2020 and 2021 commemorations had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
All ages of the public are invited to attend from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the gym at the Y, 33 State Street in New Albany. The morning will begin with a free buffet of fruits, pastries, coffee, and juices. Reservations are not required.
The casual, hourlong program is scheduled for the convenience of the community as people come on their way to work, before or after their morning workouts, or with friends, co-workers, and family for the brief time of inspiration.
By design, the service is ecumenical and involves members from different churches and backgrounds. Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of the Floyd County Y, will give the welcome and opening prayer, and the Rev. Leroy Marshall of Second Street Baptist Church will deliver the message.
Leslie and Paul Turner, members of Graceland Church, will lead the group singing of “The Old Rugged Cross” prior to the message. They also will present a special vocal and guitar duet before the closing prayer by Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
• Good Friday Service
The 55th Good Friday Service at Hour of Power Church at 108 West Main Street, New Albany, will be from noon to 2:10 pm. on Friday, April 15. The public is invited to attend.
• Good Friday Open Church
First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will be open for contemplative prayer, Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Floyd County Men's Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men's final Lenten breakfasts for 2022 will be April 16 at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
• Family Easter Event
Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Easter event on Saturday, April 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Registration begins at 10 a.m. rain or shine. Activities include an egg hunt, crafts, teachings on Holy Week and fun for all families. Registration for all children is suggested at kids@trinityna.org
• Clarksville Egg-stravaganza
Kids aged 1 to 12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy 10 a.m., Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow a unique Easter basket filled with goodies to take home. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
Chapel Hill Church Easter Egg Hunt
Chapel Hill Church at 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Borden, will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16. The church is located 3 miles north of Navilleton Road off Highway 150 in Galena.
There are more than 1000 eggs hidden with coins, candy, toys, and stickers. Everyone is invited. Call 812-923-9743 for any questions. Bring a basket or bag.
• Sunrise Service
A community Easter Sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 17, 7 a.m. at the Overlook, Riverside Drive, (foot of Spring Street), Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.