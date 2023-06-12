JEFFERSONVILLE — Eastern Heights Baptist Church has started a week of service projects as a way to give back to the community.
The week of service was created by Alyssa Ramsey, a member of the church, and given the name “Love Local.”
During the week, members of Eastern Heights, 4202 Helen Rd, Jeffersonville, will go to places throughout the community to invest in as well as support local organizations by doing acts of service.
Love Local was created so that all generations of the congregation can live out their faith in a way that would bless their neighbors.
“Many of our members already give and serve generously,” Ramsey said. “Love Local is a chance for our youth and even toddlers to join those seasoned givers and learn what it means to serve.”
Saturday was the first day of Love Local, and the church went to Clark Memorial Hospital to clean up trash on the hospital campus. Sunday, they spent time at Exit 0 mission packing snack bags. They ended up packing 100 bags.
On Monday evening, they went to Riverview Village for a singalong with the residents of the nursing home. Tuesday they will be going to New Life International in Underwood, Indiana where they will help assemble water purifiers to be sent to developing countries that do not have safe drinking water.
Wednesday and Thursday will be spent at the NoCo Art Center in Jeffersonville, where they will be painting bricks to look like books for the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on the first day. Then for the second day they will help the art center with landscaping work.
“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community, to convey a message of being positive,” said Chris Gustafson, Eastern Heights pastor. “We like to talk about reflecting God’s love in the community, it’s an opportunity to do that.”
Since the week has started, members of the congregation have been saying that Love Local should be a yearly tradition for the church, Ramsey said.
With this week, Ramsey wants to show people that their church is here for the community and they are willing to help.
“I feel like sometimes there might be a perception that churches are disconnected from or even at odds with the wider community,” Ramsey said. “Our hope is that we would be able to communicate that Jesus was all about engaging with people and serving and loving people. Love Local, it’s just us trying to imitate him and show our community what he’s really like and that they are really loved.”
