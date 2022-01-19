FLOYD COUNTY — Family law attorney Dana Eberle-Peay filed her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Floyd County Circuit Court Judge on Jan. 7.
Dana and her husband Perry currently live in Georgetown. She has two sons, Grant and Aidan, graduates of Floyd Central High School. Dana grew up in Floyd County as well and is also a graduate of Floyd Central High School. Dana has lived and worked in all parts of the county - Greenville, Floyds Knobs, New Albany, and Georgetown. Before law school, Dana served on the board for the Harvest Homecoming Festival and continues to volunteer each year.
Dana’s legal career has been focused on every aspect of family law. She handles divorce, custody, child support, adoption, and Department of Child Services cases. She spends much of her time in the Floyd Circuit Court which handles many of these family cases. “It has been my work with Department of Child Services cases that has driven my desire to serve as Floyd Circuit Court Judge”, said Eberle-Peay.
She serves on the Board of Directors for The Center for Women and Families, and for Vulnerable Adult Care Advocates in Floyd County. Dana most recently participated in a joint study to improve the way family law is practiced in Floyd County.
Dana received her undergraduate education at Indiana University (Bloomington) where she earned a bachelor’s degree in History. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
Dana’s experience in family law cases, and specifically representing families in Department of Child Services cases, is extensive. “I work daily to represent the families of Floyd County and hope to continue this work as the Floyd County Circuit Court Judge”, says Dana.
To find out more about Dana Eberle-Peay for Floyd County Circuit Court Judge, visit dana4judge.com.
